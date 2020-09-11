Prudential Calls For End To 'Shell Game' In Domain Fight

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Prudential said Friday that the registrant of a domain name identical to the company's trademark is running a "shell game" after also claiming to represent the domain's owner, which has been largely absent from the cybersquatting case. In a hearing in Virginia federal court, Mark Partridge of Partridge Partners PC claimed Frank Zhang — the Chinese national who is the registrant of pru.com — had no standing to object to Prudential Insurance Co. of America's motion for default judgment, which was filed in early August after Zhang's counsel missed a deadline to file an answer after their request to...

