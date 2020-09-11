Texas Gas Driller Approved For $115M Ch. 11 Asset Sale

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Six months after a deal to sell its assets for $192 million fell apart due to the cratering of energy commodity prices, Texas gas driller Approach Resources Inc. received tentative court approval Friday for a $115 million transaction with a new buyer. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney David M. Bennett of Thompson & Knight LLP said the journey toward a sale had been a bumpy ride but he was happy to be before the court with a transaction that had the support of its secured lenders. "I'm happy to report that we have, after a somewhat circuitous route, a buyer...

