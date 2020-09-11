Ill. Appeals Court Frees Insurer From Covering Tech Sale Suits

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 11:34 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court found Friday that a lower court did not err when it freed Hanover Insurance Co. from covering MRC Polymers Inc. in underlying suits alleging MRC misrepresented product performance, holding that a policy exclusion bars coverage. A three-justice panel for the Illinois Appellate Court's First District said the lower court correctly held that Hanover did not have to defend MRC in the underlying suits, which accused MRC of wrongful acts and misrepresentation of technology and product services. Coverage is precluded by the products and services liability exclusion of Hanover's policy, Justice Robert E. Gordon wrote. MRC manufactures recycled plastic...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS