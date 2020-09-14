Taco Bell Assistant Managers Seek Collective Cert. In OT Suit

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A Taco Bell employee has urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to certify a proposed collective action against a franchisee, claiming the company has misclassified certain employees to avoid paying overtime. The employee argued in a motion Friday that hundreds of assistant managers who worked for Charter Foods Inc. and Charter Central LLC are similar enough for the judge to certify the collective and approve sending notice to its members about the proposed collective action alleging violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act. "[Assistant managers] were paid a salary (and no overtime), regardless of the number of hours they worked each week...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS