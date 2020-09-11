'Reckless' Kingston Uses IP System As 'Doorman,' Judge Told

Law360 (September 11, 2020, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Pavo Solutions urged a California federal judge Friday to triple a $7.5 million patent infringement verdict levied against Kingston Technology over a USB design, saying the "reckless" company showed a total disregard for intellectual property law and turned the IP system into its "doorman." Pavo's attorney Benjamin T. Wang of Russ August & Kabat told U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton during a telephone hearing that the evidence during the trial showed Kingston had numerous chances to properly address the infringement. Wang said the trial evidence showed that Kingston doesn't review patents during its development process, doesn't review patents brought to its attention,...

