Pa. Judge Wonders If USPS Changes Are 'Transformative'

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge questioned Thursday whether U.S. Postal Service changes that led to slowdowns in mail delivery over the summer were misinterpreted directives from the Postmaster General or a more "transformative" change that should've gone before federal regulators. In one of many cases seeking to undo or reverse changes to the USPS in anticipation of a major surge of mail-in ballots for the November election, U.S. District Judge Gerald A. McHugh interrogated an attorney representing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy about whether directives to stick to transportation schedules — rather than wait or make extra trips until each day's mail was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS