Pro Say: What You Need To Know About Amy Coney Barrett

Ep. 169: What You Need To Know
About Amy Coney Barrett
To get you up to speed, this week on the Pro Say podcast we're catching you up on everything you need to know about Judge Barrett, from her background as a conservative legal scholar to her contentious confirmation to the Seventh Circuit and the burgeoning textualist jurisprudence she's established in her nearly three years there.
