Pro Say: What You Need To Know About Amy Coney Barrett

 

Law360 (September 26, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has nominated Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the seat on the U.S. Supreme Court left vacant by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, setting the stage for a contentious battle over the future of the high court.

To get you up to speed, this week on the Pro Say podcast we're catching you up on everything you need to know about Judge Barrett, from her background as a conservative legal scholar to her contentious confirmation to the Seventh Circuit and the burgeoning textualist jurisprudence she's established in her nearly three years there. 

Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments.

More information about Pro Say and a full archive of previous episodes are available here. You can also subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify or iHeartRadio, or just search "Law360" wherever you listen to podcasts. And if you like the show, please leave us five stars and a written review wherever you listen! It helps others find us more easily.

