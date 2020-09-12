Md. Judge Finds Wolf Likely Appointed Illegally At DHS

Law360 (September 12, 2020, 1:38 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge held Friday that acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf was likely illegally appointed, and temporarily barred the Trump administration from enforcing new asylum restrictions on members of the advocacy organizations that challenged them. In a 69-page opinion Friday night, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis found that former Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen had incorrectly revised the succession rules when she stepped down last year, paving the way for her two successors — Wolf, and former Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan — to improperly ascend to their posts. The language of her delegation order "is plain," Judge Xinis said,...

