4 Firms Drive SoftBank's $40B Semiconductor Deal

Law360 (September 13, 2020, 9:41 PM EDT) -- SoftBank Group has agreed to sell Arm, its U.K. semiconductor business, to Nvidia for up to $40 billion, the companies said Sunday, in a deal that marks the largest M&A transaction this year and was guided by Morrison & Foerster, Latham & Watkins, Cleary Gottlieb and Hogan Lovells. The megadeal sees Japan-based SoftBank Group Corp. and its SoftBank Vision Fund divesting Arm Ltd. to California-based Nvidia, with Nvidia paying a total of $21.5 billion worth of its own common stock and $12 billion in cash, according to a statement. The rest of the total $40 billion consideration comes via a $5...

