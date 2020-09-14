Mono Lake Kutzadika'a Tribe Up For Recognition In New Bill

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Rep. Paul Cook, R-Calif., has proposed legislation that would secure federal recognition for the Mono Lake Kutzadika'a Tribe, a goal the tribe has been pursuing since the 1970s. Cook introduced H.R. 8208 on Friday to grant the tribe, located near the Nevada border about 250 miles east of San Francisco, the benefits of federal recognition, including eligibility for federal programs and funding. Mono Lake Kutzadika'a Tribal Chairperson Charlotte Lange said in a statement from Cook's office Friday that the tribe "has been enduring the process of recognition for decades," and thanked Cook and California Indian Legal Services Executive Director Dorothy Alther...

