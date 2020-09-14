Gov't Calls Time On Badly Run Small Pension Plans

Law360, London (September 14, 2020, 1:59 PM BST) -- The government has outlined regulation that will push small pension schemes to consolidate into larger funds if they are found not to be offering savers good value for money. The Department for Work and Pensions said on Friday that it is concerned that small defined contribution saving plans with assets of £100 million ($128 million) or less were hampered by "persistent under-performance and poor governance." New regulations, which went out for consultation on Friday, will require trustees to carry out reviews to establish whether members would be better served by having their investments in a bigger scheme. "There remain large numbers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS