Insurers Call For More Protections On European Investments

Law360, London (September 14, 2020, 3:01 PM BST) -- Insurers have called for better protection for long-term investments in Europe, warning that sudden and retroactive changes to taxation have shaken confidence in some markets. A trade body, Insurance Europe, said on Monday that all European Union member states should abide by "stable and favorable" investment rules. The Brussels-based lobby was responding to a consultation by the European Commission on standardized cross border investment rules for EU member states, which ended last week. "Some (re)insurers decided to refrain from further investing in markets where they have incurred losses on their investments due to retroactive changes to legislation without grandfathering rights," Insurance Europe...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS