Cannabis Attys Press Justices To Hear Pot Legalization Case

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 9:55 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen individuals and groups, including the National Cannabis Industry Association and the International Cannabis Bar Association, have joined a growing chorus urging the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a former NFL player's bid to decriminalize marijuana. The NCIA filed a joint amicus brief Monday with cannabis investor network The Arcview Group in support of a group of patients led by former defensive end Marvin Washington, who won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos. The two groups argued the Second Circuit was wrong to rule that the patients must exhaust administrative remedies before their request for a judgment...

