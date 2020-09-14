Aon Compares Rival's Product To 'A Plagiarized Paper'

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Aon PLC is urging an Illinois federal judge to block former employees from selling a "virtually identical" version of the professional services firm's PeerTracker performance software, comparing the ex-workers' variant to "a plagiarized paper." In a mid-August filing only made publicly available on Friday, Aon asked the court to grant it a preliminary injunction against a group of former employees and the professional services company they formed, Infinite Equity. Aon wants the court to prohibit the ex-workers from selling Infinite Equity's MyPerformanceAwards product, which Aon says was copied from and is "virtually identical" to Aon's PeerTracker. The two products are similar...

