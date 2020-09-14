Pruco Gets Out Of Fight Between Atty, Ex-Partner's Widow

Law360, Miami (September 14, 2020, 4:12 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge has let Pruco Life Insurance Co. out of a lawsuit accusing a Miami lawyer of scheming to keep $2 million in life insurance proceeds after his former law partner committed suicide, ruling that a phone call to Pruco was not enough under Florida law to put the insurer on notice of a potential dispute over beneficiaries. In an order made available Monday, Circuit Judge William Thomas granted Pruco's bid for summary judgment and said there is no dispute that Hal J. Webb, who is now a partner at Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod LLP, was the...

