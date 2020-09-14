Ethics Board Slams Pa. Judge's Bid To Avoid Suspension

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Judicial Conduct Board has asked the state's judicial oversight board to not reconsider its decision to suspend Judge Mark A. Tranquilli over claims that he made racist and bullying remarks, saying his suspension was necessary to protect the integrity and public perception of the judiciary. In a sharply worded response on Friday to Judge Tranquilli's petition for relief, the Judicial Conduct Board recounted the allegations against the judge, including claims that he referred to a Black juror in a criminal case by the racial epithet "Aunt Jemima" and mocked a Black couple in a custody hearing, at one point...

