FERC Nominees Say Climate Has Role In Project Reviews

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission can consider climate change when determining whether pipelines and other energy infrastructure projects are needed, a pair of FERC commissioner nominees told a U.S. Senate panel Wednesday. In a relatively sedate confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Republican nominee Mark Christie and Democratic nominee Allison Clements avoided making any definitive statements as to how extensive FERC's climate change review of projects should be, as well as on other hot-button issues such as how FERC treats fossil fuels and renewable energy. But under questioning from committee members on whether FERC should incorporate...

