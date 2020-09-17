FERC Rule Opens Power Markets To Small-Scale Clean Energy

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday unveiled a long-awaited rule that makes a place for aggregated distributed energy resources such as rooftop solar panels in wholesale energy markets, giving a slew of small-scale clean energy technologies broader access to the U.S. electricity grid. By a 2-1 vote, FERC commissioners approved Order No. 2222, which directs regional grid operators that run wholesale electricity markets to revise their tariffs to establish market rules that recognize the physical and operational characteristics of aggregated distributed energy resources, known as DERs. FERC's definition of such resources is broad, covering technologies both on the electric distribution...

