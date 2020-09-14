Tycoon Can't Examine Oil Co.'s Legal Advice In Fraud Case

Law360, London (September 14, 2020, 4:56 PM BST) -- Russian oil company Tatneft can shield communications between its in-house legal team and employees in its $188 million fraud case against four Ukrainian businessmen after a judge ruled on Monday that the London court was not the place to scrutinize the lawyers' qualifications. Judge Clare Moulder rejected an application to the High Court by Ukrainian businessman Igor Kolomoisky that would have forced the oil company to divulge all communications between its legal department and employees. The tycoon had argued that Tatneft's legal team were not lawyers who had qualified at the Russian bar, also known as advocates. They are unregistered and unregulated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS