Village Inn Gets Rare Ch. 11 Reorg OK During Pandemic

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The parent company of restaurant chain Village Inn reached a deal with an objecting franchise operator that allowed its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization to achieve confirmation in Delaware Monday, making it one of the few eateries to do so in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. During a hearing conducted virtually, debtor attorney B. Keith Poston of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP said American Blue Ribbon Holdings had achieved a settlement with Verlander Enterprises Inc. that will allow the franchise to exit its 11 Village Inn restaurants by the end of 2021 while dropping its objections to the plan...

