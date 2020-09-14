EPA Can't Justify Year-Round Ethanol Fuel Use, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency flouted the clear language and intent of the Clean Air Act with its move to allow year-round sales of gasoline made with 15% ethanol, challengers told the D.C. Circuit on Friday. The EPA has argued that a Clean Air Act waiver allowing blended gasoline known as E15 to be sold throughout the year merely closes a gap that prevented its wide distribution in the summertime and is legally sound. But petroleum industry groups said in a reply brief that the agency's reinterpretation of the CAA's requirements simply can't be squared with the statute's text, structure and history....

