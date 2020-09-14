PE-Backed GoodRx Leads 4 IPO Launches Totaling $1.4B

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed digital health care platform GoodRx on Monday set a price range on an estimated $900 million initial public offering, leading four companies that expect to raise a combined $1.4 billion this week and next, further fueling an already frenetic IPO market. GoodRx Holdings Inc. and gaming hardware maker Corsair Gaming Inc. are set to go public next week, according to a calendar tracked by IPO research firm Renaissance Capital, while two life sciences companies that set prices ranges on Monday expect to price by Friday. The issuers join a packed IPO calendar, which already includes 12 offerings set to...

