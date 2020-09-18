Fox Williams Welcomes International Arbitration Co-Lead

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Fox Williams LLP this week welcomed a new partner and co-head of its international arbitration practice in London, the firm announced, the latest in a series of partner hires since May. Ben Giaretta joined the firm on Sept. 14 from Mishcon de Reya LLP, where he had been a dispute resolution partner since Feb. 2018, according to a release. Prior to that, Giaretta was the Asia head of international arbitration at Ashurst LLP in Singapore. Fox WIlliams' international arbitration practice focuses on sectors including commodities, energy, pharmaceuticals and logistics, according to its website. The practice is co-led by partner Peter Ashford....

