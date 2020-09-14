Kirkland Snags Litigation Powerhouse From Winston & Strawn

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP announced Monday it has hired a former Winston & Strawn LLP litigation partner experienced in complex business disputes and intellectual property matters to the firm's litigation practice group in Dallas. Taj Clayton is joining Kirkland as partner after representing clients in the health care, financial, automotive, entertainment and consumer products industries as they navigate complex business matters. He has also helped clients with products liability suits, antitrust matters and patent litigation, according to a Kirkland news release. Clayton, who told Law360 that he is bringing in bigger and more sophisticated clients, said moving to Kirkland will help...

