Taboola And Outbrain Call Off Merger Amid UK Review

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The U.K.'s antitrust regulators announced on Monday that two online marketing firms, Outbrain and Taboola, had abandoned their merger amid the agency's deepening investigation into the proposed transaction. The Competition and Markets Authority announced that Taboola had said it would ditch its proposed purchase of Outbrain, companies the agency said were both "leading providers" in a specific type of digital advertising. The CMA, in turn, said it would cancel its probe into the merger's "potential competition concerns." The agency referred the merger for an "in-depth investigation" in July after it had launched its initial probe into the transaction three months earlier....

