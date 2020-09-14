CFTC Targets 4 For Alleged $100K Multi-Level Crypto Scam

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday filed suit in Texas federal court against a cadre of alleged fraudsters, accusing them of illegally garnering nearly $100,000 from would-be investors in a purported multi-level marketing scheme invoking cryptocurrency. In its complaint, the CFTC claimed that a quartet of men, Mayco Alexis Maldonado Garcia, Rodrigo Jose Castro Molina, Cesar Castaneda and Joel Castaneda, together held themselves out as running a company called Global Trading Club and convinced 27 victims to give them $989,000 by promising they were "master traders" using robots to trade bitcoin 24 hours a day. According to the CFTC,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS