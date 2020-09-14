Trade Group Legally Deleted Facebook Posts, NLRB Says

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A trade group representing sign language interpreters didn't flout federal labor law by deleting posts on its closed Facebook page that dished about union organizing and working conditions because none of the posts were made by the organization's employees, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled. A three-member board panel unanimously held that the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf Inc., a trade association that represents thousands of interpreters for the deaf, didn't violate the National Labor Relations Act by enforcing a civility rule and an antitrust policy that restricted them from talking about their working conditions or their views about...

