Lawsuits Stack Up Over Illinois Pot Dispensary Licensing

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 10:56 PM EDT) -- Pressure has ramped up on Illinois' cannabis regulators in charge of retail licensing as dozens of businesses shut out of the upcoming lottery for 75 dispensary licenses have turned to litigation to challenge the regulators' decision-making. A federal suit filed on behalf of a group of would-be Illinois cannabis operators against the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has grown to include more than 70 plaintiffs, and at least three other suits have been filed against the department in the wake of its announcement that just 21 businesses will be able to enter the lottery, court records show. The litigation...

