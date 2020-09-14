EPA Rejects Renewable Fuel Waivers For Past Years

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday rejected dozens of requests by small refineries to fill gaps in their exemptions from having to blend renewable fuels into their products, which the companies had requested after the Tenth Circuit threw out some exemptions. The agency rejected 54 requests by refineries for hardship exemptions for compliance years 2011 to 2018, a move the EPA said demonstrated the Trump administration's "commitment to support America's farmers." A Tenth Circuit decision in January threw out recent exemptions granted to three refineries that were based on the "disproportionate economic hardship" that the requirement would impose. The unanimous...

