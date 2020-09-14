CORRECTED: FTC Settles With 'Online Trading Academy'

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has reached a settlement with the company behind a trading program known as Online Trading Academy, which includes a $362 million judgment that the agency has agreed to forgo so long as OTA hasn't misrepresented its assets and three of its officers pay smaller monetary judgments. A California federal judge on Friday signed off on an order that resolves the legal dispute between the FTC and OTA over allegations that the latter lied about its success to lure prospective retirement-age students into paying up to $50,000 per class. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna entered a $362...

