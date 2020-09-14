EU Cancels Banksy's 'Bad Faith' Trademark Registration

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- The European Union's intellectual property agency on Monday canceled a trademark registration held by anonymous street artist Banksy for one of his most famous works, ruling that it had been filed in bad faith. Siding with a company that uses Banksy's works on greeting cards, the EU Intellectual Property Office said the famous graffiti artist had not had "any intention" to use the trademark on his "Flower Bomber" when he applied for it in 2014. Banksy made headlines last fall when he said he was opening a retail store to defeat the bid to cancel his trademark, but the EUIPO said...

