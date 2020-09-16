Lloyd's Insurer Hits Back In Holiday Park's £59M COVID Suit

Law360, London (September 16, 2020, 5:35 PM BST) -- A Lloyd's of London syndicate is fighting to cut its potential losses in a £59 million ($76.6 million) suit bought by a U.K. holiday park operator forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic. Axis Managing Agency — one of many insurers operating in the U.K. to have declined to pay out on claims, arguing that the business interruption policies were not designed to cover a government-imposed lockdown — argued in its Sept. 10 defense filing that any indemnity claimed by Parkdean Resorts UK Group should be limited to the window between March 23 and July 4 when the U.K.'s tightest restrictions were...

