Intuit Says Expensify Tech Can't Be Mistaken For Its Own

Law360, London (September 28, 2020, 5:30 PM BST) -- U.S. accounting software provider Intuit has said that the public would not mistake its "SmartScan" software with financial technology firm Expensify's own offering, which has the same name, because the products are offered on the companies' separate online applications. Intuit Inc. and its U.K. subsidiary Intuit Ltd. said in a Sept. 10 High Court filing that a smart feature in its QuickBooks tax and accounting software app cannot be confused with Expensify's own "SmartScan" technology, which uploads information to track business expenses. Intuit said that each company's scanning feature, which has the same name, is only accessible by customers who have...

