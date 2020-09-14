Calif. Appeals Court Sinks Ex-Make-A-Wish CFO's Firing Suit

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has refused to revive a lawsuit from an executive who said a local branch of the Make-A-Wish Foundation unlawfully fired him, ruling that he didn't show his termination stemmed from whistleblowing as opposed to rude comments and shirking work. On Friday, the Fourth Appellate District upheld a November 2018 summary judgment win for the charity and backed a trial court's ruling that said Make-A-Wish's Orange County, California, branch fired Jeffrey A. Wacha for his poor behavior, not for reporting misconduct. "Wacha contends the trial court erred in concluding he failed [to show] that defendants' claimed reasons [for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS