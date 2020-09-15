House Dems Subpoena Joint Employer Docs From NLRB

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 2:12 PM EDT) -- House Democrats will subpoena documents from the National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday that lawmakers say could reveal "misconduct" and conflicts of interest that influenced the board's stance on joint employment. The House Education and Labor Committee, chaired by Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., expects to issue a subpoena for four sets of documents from the labor board related to the agency's work over the past few years on its standard for determining whether two or more affiliated businesses jointly employ workers for purposes of the National Labor Relations Act. Those documents include a memo from a board ethics official that cleared...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS