Vedder Price Denied Quick Win In $800K Legal Bills Suit

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A New York federal court has declined to grant a quick win to Vedder Price PC in a dispute with an investment bank client over $800,000 in allegedly unpaid fees, saying that the firm failed to account for the bank's counterclaims for fraud in their arguments. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken said that even though Vedder Price had a reasonable argument on each of the key considerations of the state law claim at issue in its motion for summary judgment, the firm could not prevail without also answering for allegations by defendants U.S. Capital Partners LLC and related entity U.S....

