FCC Gives Dish More Buildout Time After T-Mobile-Sprint Deal

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The FCC has agreed to give Dish Network Corp. more time to build out mobile broadband after the company snapped up Sprint's prepaid wireless business as part of last year's megadeal for T-Mobile to swallow up Sprint. Dish won additional time to develop its own wireless infrastructure across several swaths of spectrum under Friday's order by the Federal Communications Commission, which concluded that a delay was in the public interest. The FCC had signaled last year, when giving regulatory approval to the license transfers required for the $56 billion Sprint/T-Mobile tie-up, that it was leaning towards delaying the buildout requirements, as...

