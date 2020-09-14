Commerce Crystallizes Anti-Dumping Rates On Chinese Glass

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce again primed glass containers from China for duties Monday, sticking to the upper limit of its preliminary determination with an all-others rate of 255.68% in the final determination of its anti-dumping investigation. Commerce also raised the duty rate from its preliminary determination of 7.6% to 31.07% for Qixia Changyu Glass Co. Ltd. and from 24.9% to 44.10% for Guangdong Huaxing Glass Co. Ltd. and set a separate-rate companies margin of 35.71% for firms that demonstrate their export activities are not government-controlled. The highest dumping margins Commerce set forth fell far short of the 818.57% proposed by petitioner American Glass...

