Donziger Atty Asks Judge To Recuse Herself For Bias

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 11:23 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Chevron Corp. foe Steven Donziger on Monday accused the judge overseeing Donziger's criminal contempt case of "flagrant bias" and potential misconduct while requesting she recuse herself from the case. U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska recently granted a delay in Donziger's trial after last-minute changes in his legal team prompted one of the remaining members to protest that holding it would be a "travesty of justice." At least three of Donziger's legal team told the judge they wanted to quit the case in the weeks leading up to the trial's previous start date. One of those attorneys who wanted...

