Kroger Can't Force Workers To Wear LGBT Heart, EEOC Says

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 11:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Monday lodged a complaint against the Kroger Co., claiming a store in Arkansas illegally disciplined and fired a pair of Christian workers who refused to wear company aprons that featured rainbow hearts in support of the LGBTQ community. According to the complaint filed in Arkansas federal court, in April 2019, the grocery chain changed its dress code and began requiring employees to wear the new aprons. Brenda Lawson, who worked in the deli department at a store in Conway for eight years, believes in "the literal interpretation of the Bible" and "holds a sincerely...

