Discovery OK'd In Pfizer Dispute With IRS For Tax Interest

Law360 (September 14, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service will be able to probe the internal procedures Pfizer employed when receiving mail, a federal judge ruled Monday, after the company argued the government owes $8.3 million in interest related to overpaid taxes. The IRS will be able to conduct discovery related to Pfizer's mail-receiving techniques, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruled, concluding that material disputes of fact in the case mandate such an allowance. "There are genuine disputes of fact both as to whether the Treasury issued and mailed the checks and whether the checks were appropriately delivered to Pfizer," Senior Judge Charles F. Lettow...

