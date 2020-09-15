Judge OKs DOJ Deal With Harley After $3M Enviro Project Cut

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge signed off on a consent decree that resolves claims Harley-Davison Inc. used engine emission cheat devices, deciding the deal could survive even though the government removed a $3 million environmental project from the agreement. U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan said Monday that while a previous version of the consent decree that included the project "might have been the 'best' resolution," the government sufficiently demonstrated the agreement was in the public interest. He rejected arguments from environmental groups and states, including Vermont, that the deal should have been scrapped after the U.S. Department of Justice cut the...

