Colgate Ditches Some Claims In Deodorant False Ad Suit

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge has trimmed a proposed class suit alleging that Colgate-Palmolive Co. misleads consumers about how its antiperspirants fight stains on clothing, dismissing claims for injunctive relief and breach of contract and warranty, while allowing false advertising allegations to go forward. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge John A. Ross told Drew Huskey and Jamie Richard that because they have not alleged that they plan to continue buying Colgate's Speed Stick or Lady Speed Stick products, they aren't at risk of further alleged harm, and thus can't ask for an injunction against the company continuing its advertising....

