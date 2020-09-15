Fla. High Court Should Hold Insurer Liable In Damages Row

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, the Florida state-sponsored insurer of last resort, is statutorily immune to bad faith claims. However, the Florida Supreme Court will soon decide in Citizens Property Insurance Corp. v. Manor House LLC whether Citizens can be held responsible for consequential damages that flow from a breach of the contract of insurance. Manor House operates an apartment complex. The apartment complex was severely damaged by Hurricane Frances in 2004. Citizens underpaid the claim, which was ultimately resolved in appraisal. The appraisal resulted in an additional payment to Manor House of $5.5 million. However, due to the length of time it...

