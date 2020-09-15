Ill. Appeals Court Clears Insurer In Fight Over $18M Settlement

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 11:05 PM EDT) -- General Casualty Co. of Wisconsin isn't on the hook to cover an $18 million settlement stemming from allegations that an engineering firm helped an Illinois village cover up its use of contaminated well water, the Illinois appeals court has ruled. Upholding a trial court's decision, a split panel of the Illinois Appellate Court said on Monday that residents of the village of Crestwood didn't prove General Casualty had any duty to indemnify Burke Engineering Corp. under a general liability policy. Burke Engineering reached a settlement with the residents, who then went after the insurer for coverage. The court held the policy...

