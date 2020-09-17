What Employment Attys Need To Watch As 2020 Winds Down

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 12:09 PM EDT) -- The final months of 2020 promise a hotly contested presidential election, but attorneys will be keeping an eye out for employment law developments as well. From U.S. Supreme Court battles to coronavirus cases, Law360 breaks down what ought to be on your radar. ANALYSIS Employment Suits To Watch 6 Months Into The Pandemic The pandemic has brought with it a wave of novel employment litigation, including lawsuits accusing businesses of not adequately protecting workers, denying disability accommodations and failing to notify workers before laying them off. Here, Law360 looks at six coronavirus-related employment suits to watch. 5 Noncompete Developments To Watch For...

