EU Misapplied Law To Find Engie Got State Aid, Court Told

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 12:54 PM EDT) -- The European Commission, acting in bad faith, misapplied prevailing law to find tax agreements from Luxembourg granting the utility Engie an effective 0.3% rate constituted illegal state aid, a lawyer for the country told the European Union's General Court Tuesday. A lawyer for Luxembourg argued the country's approach to financing structures employed by the energy conglomerate Engie was completely consistent with European and domestic law. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) The commission selectively applied both European Union and Luxembourg law to come to its decision, the lawyer, Denis Waelbroeck, said in challenging the commission's 2018 determination that the tax rulings amounted to illegal state aid....

