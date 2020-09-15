Fintech Klarna Valued At $10.65B After PE Investment

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 10:27 AM EDT) -- Silver Lake, guided by Latham & Watkins, is leading a group that has invested $650 million into Swedish banking and payments startup Klarna, in a funding round announced Tuesday that values Klarna at $10.65 billion and makes it the highest-valued private fintech in Europe. In addition to Silver Lake Partners, the equity funding round also includes participation from Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte. Ltd., along with the likes of BlackRock Inc. and HMI Capital, according to a statement. Others involved in the new funding round include Merian Chrysalis, TCV, Northzone and Bonnier, each of which has acquired shares in Klarna...

