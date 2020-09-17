Chevron Submits Arbitrator's Conviction In Row With Saudis

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The executive director of an Egyptian arbitration center was recently convicted of forgery, his second criminal conviction arising out of an allegedly sham $18 billion arbitral award against Chevron, the oil giant told the Ninth Circuit as it continues to fight enforcement of the award. Chevron Corp. sought to submit to the court an English translation of an Aug. 6 judgment against Hassan Hammad, director of the International Arbitration Center in Egypt, from the El Nozha misdemeanors court. The judgment is further evidence that the award Saudi heirs are seeking to enforce is a sham, the company claimed. The new evidence...

