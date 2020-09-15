Sidley, Latham Steer Dialysis Co. Outset's Upsized $242M IPO

Law360 (September 15, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed dialysis company Outset Medical Inc. entered public markets on a roll Tuesday after raising nearly $242 million in an upsized initial public offering that priced above range, an IPO guided by Sidley Austin LLP and underwriters counsel Latham & Watkins LLP. San Jose, California-based Outset sold 8.95 million shares at $27 each, beating its range of $22 to $24. The IPO was also larger than expected, with Outset originally planning to sell 7.6 million shares. The company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in its registration statement that it will spend most IPO proceeds on expanding sales and research and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS